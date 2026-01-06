Gwyneth Paltrow Says Doing TV Made Her Realize How Inefficient Marvel Movies Are: ‘I’m Gonna Die in My Trailer’ | Video

Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently made her grant return to film acting in “Marty Supreme,” shared that TV acting was a wakeup call to just how much time can be wasted on set. Shading the Marvel projects she’s done, the actress joked, “I’m gonna die in my trailer!” while interviewing on Amy Poehler’s “Good Hang” podcast Tuesday.

Paltrow stopped “Good Hang” to discuss working with filmmaker Josh Safdie and star Timothée Chalamet in “Marty Supreme,” which marks his first starring film role in over a decade. Paltrow plays Kay Stone, a former actress who forms a romantic relationship with Chalamet’s Marty.

While discussing the project, Paltrow praised Safdie as a director and steady leader, saying he challenged her in a productive way. She noted that when a director is strong, being pushed can be a good thing — a point Poehler immediately agreed with, adding that there’s nothing worse than realizing the person in charge isn’t prepared for such a massive undertaking.

Paltrow echoed those sentiments, explaining that after working in television, she came to realize just how inefficient the movie-making process can be.

“I just think I have an efficiency issue,” Paltrow explained. “And I think what also really messed me up was when I went to go do ‘Glee’ and I saw how much they got done in one day.”



“TV is incredible,” Poehler added. “It’s a machine.”



“You are never sitting there,” Paltrow continued. “We work all day. Everything’s so quick. You leave the set and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, we accomplished so much.’ You know, where on a Marvel movie you’re like in your trailer for 14 hours.”

“Then take TV and then go to ‘SNL,’ which is emergency room, which is like, ‘We need something tomorrow,’” Poehler continued. “And then in films it’s like six months out and they’re like, ‘We can’t do it.’”

At that, Paltrow joked that on such film sets she’d wonder, “Is anyone going to come and get me? I’m going to die in my trailer.”

Both concluded by emphasizing that at this point in their careers, they’ve realized time is really the most valuable commodity.

“Time is your currency,” Poehler said. “Like, that’s the only thing that’s important left.”

“That’s right. And they’re not making any more of it,” Paltrow joked.

You can watch the full “Good Hang” interview in the video above.