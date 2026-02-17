‘Heated Rivalry’ Star Connor Storrie Scores Next Role in A24’s ‘Peaked’

“Heated Rivalry” breakout Connor Storrie is in talks to join the cast of A24’s “Peaked,” TheWrap has learned.

Molly Gordon stars and directs in the comedy she co-wrote with Allie Levitan. Details about Storrie’s role are being kept under wraps. The cast also includes Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke, Mitra Jouhari, Gabby Windey, Gordon, Levitan and Emma Mackey.

“Peaked” was written by Gordon and Levitan, a writer for “Saturday Night Live.” The shoot is scheduled for later this year. David Hinojosa and Zach Nutman of 2AM will produce alongside Gordon and A24. Levitan will executive produce. Topic Studios, who previously collaborated with Gordon on Theater Camp, will co-finance.

The official synopsis says that “Peaked “follows the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion.”

“Heated Rivalry” is the second part of Rachel Reid’s six-book “Game Changers” series, which looks at a series of gay male romances set in the world of ice hockey.

Hudson Williams and Storrie star in the series as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two professional hockey players from Canada and Russia respectively. Though Shane and Ilya start the series as competitive adversaries on the ice, they eventually begin to develop feelings for each other over the years, further complicating their athletic rivalry.

The HBO Max show averaged 10.6 million viewers in its first season and has already been renewed for a second season.

Storrie was most recently seen in “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Next up, the actor will host host Saturday Night Live for the first time on Feb. 28.

Storrie is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.