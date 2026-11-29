Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” maintained its strong momentum from its opening weekend through Thanksgiving, leading the holiday period with an $83.5 million 5-day total as its running totals now stand at $231 million domestic and $419 million worldwide.

Both totals already pass the $166 million domestic and $363 million global totals of the previous “Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” and put “Sunrise on the Reaping” on good course to become just the seventh Lionsgate release to cross $600 million worldwide. The other titles are the four original “Hunger Games” films, the “Twilight” finale “Breaking Dawn — Part 2,” and most recently, “Michael,” which had its overseas release handled by Universal and became the first $1 billion biopic in box office history.

The Thanksgiving news was far worse for Disney’s “Hexed,” which has become the latest original animated misfire at the box office with a $32 million 5-day domestic launch and a $57 million worldwide opening against a budget of at least $200 million. That is barely better than the $31.6 million domestic/$49 million opening of Disney’s last original Thanksgiving release, “Wish,” in 2023.

While “Hexed” has largely positive audience reception with an A- on CinemaScore and an 89% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, “Wish” didn’t get far with similar scores, grossing just $254.9 million worldwide against a similar budget to “Hexed.” And earlier this year, DreamWorks’ “Forgotten Island” and Laika’s “Wildwood” both grossed around $79 million worldwide despite critical and audience acclaim, showing how hard original theatrical animation has had it at the box office.

In the short term, Disney will be able to recover immediately from any losses “Hexed” might incur if it doesn’t leg out into December thanks to the potentially record success of “Avengers: Doomsday” next month.

But the studio needs new original hits to refresh its franchise pool. It will try again next spring with Pixar’s “Gatto” and in Thanksgiving 2028 with Walt Disney Animation’s “Clay,” both of which are expected to introduce new art styles that will depart from what audiences expect of WDA and Pixar films.

Ahead of “Hexed” and leading new releases in the No. 2 slot is Universal/Paramount’s “Focker-in-Law” with a $39.5 million 5-day domestic and $60.5 million global opening. Universal is handling domestic distribution while Paramount handles overseas on this $90 million co-production starring Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande.

As one might expect for a legacyquel to the 2000 film “Meet the Parents,” the audience for “Focker-in-Law” skewed older with 51% over the age of 35 and 33% over the age of 45. But Grande’s presence kept Gen Z from being a heavy minority with 43% of audiences coming from the 18-35 demo while pushing female turnout to a 61% share.

With a unique spot as a light-hearted romcom, “Focker-in-Law” should be able to leg out to modest theatrical success, earning a B+ on CinemaScore and an 87% Rotten Tomatoes audience score despite a 31% critics score. PostTrak audience polls yielded a 65% “definite recommend” score and 84% overall positive.

Paramount’s “Ebenezer” is in fourth with $12.2 million over five days, finding some legs as a Christmas offering as it rose 8% over the three-day period and now stands with a $47.5 million domestic and $107.7 million global total against a $98 million production and marketing spend as it tries to hold on into December.

Amazon MGM’s “I Play Rocky” is in fifth with $9.7 million, bringing the biopic’s domestic total to $22.7 million as it tries to keep generating turnout with older moviegoers.

In sixth is Angel’s new release “Hershey” with a $7 million 5-day opening, consistent with pre-release projections. A biopic about the founding of Hershey’s that was co-produced by The Hershey Company itself, the film has been panned by critics but embraced by Angel’s following with an A on CinemaScore and 91% RT audience score.

Warner Bros.’ “The Cat in the Hat” is in seventh with $6.7 million over five days as it begins to run out of steam theatrically. While hoping that word-of-mouth could carry it through Thanksgiving, the $86 million animated production has fizzled out with just $56 million domestic and $81.7 million grossed worldwide after four weekends in theaters, joining a long list of 2026 busts for Warner Bros.

In eighth is Netflix’s “The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth,” the David Fincher-directed standalone sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” which opened exclusively on 252 Imax screens and grossed $4.1 million over five days. The film will run for another week on Imax and will be released on Netflix on Dec. 23. It has a 78% critics and 90% audience RT score.

Specialty expansions complete the top 10 with Neon’s “Paper Tiger” making $2.5 million from 1,322 locations, bringing James Gray’s latest film to a domestic total of just under $4 million. A24’s “Club Kid” is right behind with $2.4 million from 1,087 locations for a total of $6.2 million.

Overall grosses for the Thanksgiving period are estimated at $223 million, down from last year’s $290 million total and the record $423 million in 2024. But with “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three” expected to lead a huge December, a modestly successful finish to November will be more than acceptable for theaters.