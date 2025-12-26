James Cameron Calls Out the ‘Stupidest’ Decision in ‘Aliens 3’ – but Gives David Fincher a Free Pass | Video

“He was getting vectored around by a lot of other voices and all that,” the “Aliens” director says

James Cameron on Michael Biehn's podcast (YouTube)

A certain “Aliens 3” decision has been the subject of debate for years and, this week, James Cameron himself weighed in. According to the “Aliens” director, it was “the stupidest f–king thing.”

In a new episode of the “Just Foolin About with Michael Biehn” podcast, the “Aliens” actor — he played Corporal Hicks in the movie — asked Cameron point blank if he was disappointed in the choice to kill Newt in the next film. The director was blunt in his response.

“I thought that was the stupidest f–king thing,” he said.

Cameron also criticized the killing of Biehn’s own character, as well as the death of Bishop (Lance Henriksen).

“You build a lot of goodwill around the characters of Hicks, Newt and Bishop, and then the first thing they do in the next film is kill them all off. Really smart guys,” Cameron sniped. “You know, and then replace them with a bunch of f–king convicts that you hate and want to see die, right? Really clever.”

Cameron immediately caveated that he’s a “big fan” of David Fincher, who directed “Aliens 3,” and reminded listeners that the film was Fincher’s first feature.

“He was getting vectored around by a lot of other voices and all that, so I give him a free pass on that one,” he said.

Biehn and Cameron agreed that Fincher was “handed a bowl of s–t.”

