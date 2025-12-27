James Cameron Promises That if Final ‘Avatar’ Sequels Don’t Happen, He’ll Do This to Reveal Plot Details

At least “Avatar 4” now seems inevitable after a strong “Fire and Ash” box-office start – but Cameron has a plan

irector James Cameron attends the China premiere of film "Avatar: Fire and Ash" on December 8, 2025 in Sanya, Hainan Province of China (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Disney might have already set 2029 and 2031 release dates for the fourth and fifth installments in the “Avatar” franchise, but James Cameron has a contingency plan in case they don’t land in theaters.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly this month, Cameron said, “I don’t know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does. But, you know, we prove that business case every time we go out.”

“Here’s what it is,” he continued. “If we don’t get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I’ll hold a press conference and I’ll tell you what we were gonna do. How’s that?”

Cameron also admitted he would love to tell the remaining “Avatar” stories via novels – but “there’s no business model for it anymore. People aren’t reading.”

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” has enjoyed a successful Christmas box office run since its release December 19. The film has so far pulled in at least $240 million with $22.6 million grossed on its second Friday.

