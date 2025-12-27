James Cameron Promises That if Final ‘Avatar’ Sequels Don’t Happen, He’ll Do This to Reveal Plot Details

Disney might have already set 2029 and 2031 release dates for the fourth and fifth installments in the “Avatar” franchise, but James Cameron has a contingency plan in case they don’t land in theaters.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly this month, Cameron said, “I don’t know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does. But, you know, we prove that business case every time we go out.”

“Here’s what it is,” he continued. “If we don’t get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I’ll hold a press conference and I’ll tell you what we were gonna do. How’s that?”

Cameron also admitted he would love to tell the remaining “Avatar” stories via novels – but “there’s no business model for it anymore. People aren’t reading.”

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” has enjoyed a successful Christmas box office run since its release December 19. The film has so far pulled in at least $240 million with $22.6 million grossed on its second Friday.