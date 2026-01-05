Kristen Stewart Ready to Sink Her Teeth Into a ‘Twilight’ Remake as the Director: ‘I’m Committed’ | Video

Kristen Stewart would love to return to the “Twilight” franchise, but not as Bella Swan. Instead, the actress shared she was open to the idea of directing a remake of the vampire romance fantasy.

Stewart expressed her interest in helming a remake of “Twilight” while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Creative Impact Awards in Palm Springs, Calif. on Sunday.

“Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support,” she said of her possible involvement in a reboot of the franchise. “I don’t know — I would love to readapt. Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed!”

She also took a moment to shout out the original films’ directors, especially Catherine Hardwicke and Chris Weitz. Watch the interview below.

“I love what Catherine did, I love what Chris did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies,” she added. “They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up.”

Stewart starred as Bella Swan opposite Robert Pattinson’s vampire Edward Cullen for five “Twilight” films, including 2008’s “Twilight,” 2009’s “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” 2010’s “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” 2011’s “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” and 2012’s “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.”

While there isn’t currently a plan to relaunch the “Twilight” films, an animated series based on Stephenie Meyer’s 2020 companion novel, “Midnight Sun,” is in development at Netflix.

Per the streamer, “Midnight Sun” is “a retelling of the first entry in the ‘Twilight’ story,” as it tells the events of the book from Edward’s perspective.

Meyer is set to serve as executive producer for “Midnight Sun” alongside her Fickle Fish Films partner, Meghan Hibbett. Additional executive producers include Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen for Temple Hill Entertainment, and Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey for Picturestart. Sinead Daly will also executive produce, as well as write the series.