Leonardo DiCaprio Admits He’s Not a Staunch Advocate for the Theatrical Experience: ‘I’m Just a Fan of It Myself’ | Video

Leonardo DiCaprio might prefer the theater-going experience for movies, but don’t call him a staunch advocate.

In a conversation with Time after being honored as their Entertainer of the Year, the “One Battle After Another” star explained that he did not feel the need to push for everyone to see movies in theaters – even if it’s how he prefers to watch them.

“Who knows, there may be a great renaissance with production in the future, but it certainly seems like the cinematic experience is under threat,” DiCaprio said. “But, you know, I’m not here to push or advocate that people must see movies in theaters. I’m just a fan of it myself, and that’s how I grew up and I think that’s how they’re best experienced.”

The actor has been wondering about the theater-going experience more than a few times while on the awards circuit for “One Battle After Another.” While talking to The Times of London, DiCaprio thought theaters might become what jazz clubs became and wondered if “people still have the appetite” for movie theaters.

“It’s changing at a lightning speed,” DiCaprio said. “We’re looking at a huge transition. First, documentaries disappeared from cinemas. Now, dramas only get finite time and people wait to see it on streamers.”

He added: “I just hope enough people who are real visionaries get opportunities to do unique things in the future that are seen in the cinema. But that remains to be seen.”

DiCaprio’s work on “One Battle After Another” has earned plenty of award season buzz. He’s considered a lock for an Oscar nomination but earned a Golden Globe nom but lost the award to Timothée Chalamet for his work in “Marty Supreme.”