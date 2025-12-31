5 Movies That Finally Got a Streaming Release in 2025

For as many streaming services as there are, it can still be surprisingly difficult to find some movies you’re looking for. Fortunately, more are becoming available each month and, in 2025, some long-awaited films finally hit streaming for the first time.

More often than not, if a title you’re looking for isn’t streaming anywhere, it’s a rights issue. Like in the case of Kevin Smith’s “Dogma,” that film was held hostage by Harvey Weinstein for years. Sometimes, deals just don’t work out. But, you have to keep your eyes peeled as time goes on.

Below, you’ll find five movies that finally hit a streamer — or at least finally became available to rent via a streaming service — in 2025 for the first time.