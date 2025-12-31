5 Movies That Finally Got a Streaming Release in 2025

From “Life-Size” to a few John Woo films

Cillian Murphy in "28 Days Later"
Cillian Murphy in "28 Days Later" (Searchlight Pictures)

For as many streaming services as there are, it can still be surprisingly difficult to find some movies you’re looking for. Fortunately, more are becoming available each month and, in 2025, some long-awaited films finally hit streaming for the first time.

More often than not, if a title you’re looking for isn’t streaming anywhere, it’s a rights issue. Like in the case of Kevin Smith’s “Dogma,” that film was held hostage by Harvey Weinstein for years. Sometimes, deals just don’t work out. But, you have to keep your eyes peeled as time goes on.

Below, you’ll find five movies that finally hit a streamer — or at least finally became available to rent via a streaming service — in 2025 for the first time.

Life-Size poster (Disney+)

Life-Size (2000)

Lindsay Lohan and Tyra Banks’ movie “Life-Size” has long been a favorite for millennials, originally airing as part of The Wonderful World of Disney. Alas, most of those films somehow still are not on Disney+. But this year, “Life-Size” finally made it to the streamer, and you can watch it now. We recommend it as a double feature with Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

Kevin Smith

Dogma (1999)

Technically, no, you can’t stream “Dogma” for free anywhere with just a subscription. But you can rent or buy it online now, and that is a massive step forward for the movie. It also had a theatrical re-release this year, so we’re hoping that the streaming rights aren’t far behind. We’re counting it though, simply because it was entirely unavailable unless you had a hard copy (or pirated on YouTube) until 2025.

"28 Days Later" (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
“28 Days Later” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

28 Days Later

With the release of “28 Years Later,” fortunately came the return of “28 Days Later.” Similar to “Dogma,” you have to rent or purchase it, but once again, that wasn’t even an option before.

Shout

Hard Boiled

John Woo’s “Hard Boiled” also finally became available on streaming. You can stream both films for free right now on Tubi and Plex, no subscription needed.

Getty

The Killer

Fans of John Woo got a double win in 2025, as “The Killer” also finally became available on streaming. You can stream it for free right now on Tubi and Plex, no subscription needed.

nouvelle-vague
