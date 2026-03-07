‘Monsters Inc. 3’ and an Untitled Musical Among Pixar’s Upcoming Films

Pixar is expanding its “Monsters Inc.” franchise, as the animation studio has a third film in the works, according to an insider with knowledge. The original 2001 Pixar film, which lost the inaugural Best Animated Feature Oscar to “Shrek,” has proven one of the more important and popular franchises at Disney.

The studio is also betting on original ideas. According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, “Next year’s “Gatto,” about a feline thief in Venice, features animal fur and human hair that look like they were painted by hand, rather than a computer trying to simulate the real thing. “Ono Ghost Market,” which was originally going to be a streaming series, is inspired by Asian myths about supernatural bazaars where the living and dead interact. “

Additionally, the first-ever “Monsters, Inc.”-themed land is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, part of the Walt Disney World complex outside of Orlando, Florida. Construction is currently underway with an opening being eyed for 2027 or 2028.

The announcement was previously made at D23. Billy Crystal, who starred in the original film and its prequel “Monsters University” (as well as the Disney+ series “Monsters at Work”) was on hand for the announcement.

“Humans will be in Monstropolis. Did you clear that with HR?” Crystal joked. Crystal then sang a version of “I Wouldn’t Have Nothing If I Didn’t Have You,” the song from “Monsters, Inc.” (The song garnered a standing ovation from the crowd.)

“In this new land, humans have been invited to Monstropolis. As part of this experience you’re going to tour the Laugh Factory,” New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro previously said.