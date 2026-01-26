Odessa A’zion to Star in Sean Durkin’s ‘Deep Cuts’ at A24 | Exclusive

“I Love LA” and “Marty Supreme” breakout Odessa A’zion is set to star in the A24 adaptation of the Holly Brickley novel “Deep Cuts,” TheWrap has exclusively learned. Sean Durkin (“The Iron Claw,” “The Nest”) is writing and directing.

A’zion joins previously announced Cailee Spaeny (“Civil War,” “Priscilla,” “Beef”) and Drew Starkey (“Queer,” “Outer Banks”), who are set to star in the film. Production is set to commence in February.

Set in the 2000s, “Deep Cuts” is a love story about two music-obsessed twenty-somethings navigating the messy realities of ambition, belonging and adulthood over the course of an era-defining decade. Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Blake Mills, recently nominated for Producer of the Year, will create original music.

Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie are producing “Deep Cuts” via their Central Pictures banner. Durkin is also producing the project along with Anthony Katagas, Jordan Tappis and A24. Brickley will serve as an executive producer.

The Hollywood progeny has turned acting prodigy, appearing in two high-profile hits back-to-back: Rachel Sennott’s HBO series “I Love LA” and Safdie’s 1950s-set drama film “Marty Supreme.” In the former, she plays an influencer on the rise who seeks to gain fame as a trendsetter in Los Angeles; in the latter, A’zion portrays the doting partner in crime to Timothée Chalamet’s titular grifter.

With both projects in the zeitgeist, A’zion has become the subject of both awards and social media attention, gaining buzz and acclaim for her late-2025 double bill. A top talent agent told TheWrap that, after this one-two punch, A’zion’s career trajectory can be summed up in three letters: H-O-T. “She’s on those lists,” the agent said.

The actress is currently set to appear in this year’s “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” animated spinoff, and she will return in the second season of “I Love LA.” Plus, with an Actors Award nomination as a notch in her belt, only time will tell what comes next from here.

A’zion is repped by UTA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, The Lede Company and Granderson Des Rochers.