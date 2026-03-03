Quinta Brunson Joins AFI’s Showcase for Women Directors as Keynote Speaker | Exclusive

Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 showcase for the American Film Institute’s Directing Workshop for Women (DWW+), TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The event will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Directors Guild of America theater complex in Los Angeles, where the AFI DWW+ graduating cohort will premiere their short films to an audience of agency and studio representatives and members of the creative community.

The presenting directors in the 2026 cohort are:

Ragini Bhasin with “Something Is Wrong With Her”

Reena Dutt with “Comfort Food”

Maja fernqvist with “Above the Sea”

Melissa Fisher with “Inside These Walls”

Ran Jing with “Imprint”

Chaconne Martin-Berkowicz with “Come”

Destinee Stewart with “The Inheritance”

The class was mentored by guest artistic director Marie Jamora, an alum of the program’s 2020 class, who oversaw the professional development and creative curriculum for the 2025-26 cycle.

The 2026 graduates of AFI’s DWW+ program (Courtesy AFI)

The AFI DWW+ Showcase is a capstone event for the yearlong directing program, offering participants an opportunity to debut new work and connect with industry decision-makers.

“AFI’s dedication to empowering underrepresented artists and creating pathways for success in the director’s chair through our AFI DWW+ program has never wavered for more than 50 years,” Susan Ruskin, Dean of the AFI Conservatory and EVP of the American Film Institute, said in a statement. “Quinta Brunson has redefined what’s possible in television with ‘Abbott Elementary,’ proving that authentic voices don’t just belong in the room — they can transform it. There is no one better to welcome this year’s extraordinary class of diverse directors as they debut the films that will inspire both audiences and the next generation of filmmakers.”

One of the longest-running workshops of its kind, AFI’s DWW+ program has trained hundreds of filmmakers whose work spans film and television. Notable alumni include Lesli Linka Glatter, Siân Heder, Dime Davis, Maya Angelou and Cicely Tyson, among many others. Read a full list of graduates here.

RSVP is required to attend the March 4 showcase. Learn more here.