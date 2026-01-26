Rob Morgan Called the Alzheimer’s Association to Prepare for ‘Frank & Louis’

When Rob Morgan signed on to play an incarcerated man with Alzheimer’s in “Frank & Louis,” his first call wasn’t to his agent. It was to the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I reached out to the Alzheimer’s Association of New Bern, North Carolina, and they were very resourceful, as far as putting me in touch with people that are actually living this condition right now,” Morgan told TheWrap reporter Casey Loving at the Sundance Film Festival, where the film is part of the Premieres section.

“It is very important to me that we put a human being on screen and not a caricature,” Morgan added.

Morgan spoke with young men diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, asking them what they wanted to see on screen. “What would you like to see highlighted most about this character? What’s important to you for people to know about people in your condition?” he said.

In “Frank & Louis,” Morgan stars opposite Kingsley Ben-Adir in the prison drama, inspired by the real Gold Coats program at California Men’s Colony, where younger inmates care for aging prisoners with dementia. The film also stars René Pérez Joglar, Rosalind Eleazar and Indira Varma. The film was directed by Swiss-Italian filmmaker Petra Volpe.

Working with co-star Ben-Adir became what Morgan calls “high level tennis, slapping the ball back and forth to each other.” Between takes, both actors would work out and train together, doing pull-ups, push-ups and dips to stay in the prison mindset.

“We were really in there, and then we got on set to do the work,” Morgan said. “All that washed away, and then we just became these very vulnerable human beings that were listening and responding to each other.”

For Morgan, best known for his work in “Mudbound,” the film represents the kind of socially conscious storytelling he actively seeks out. “I’m very interested in projects that highlight voice for the voiceless,” he said.

He credits his early acting coach Keith Johnston at American Theater of Harlem with shaping his philosophy.

“He told me, when people come into the theater, they should never leave the same,” Morgan said. “You should show them something about themselves or somebody else, that they could walk out and be changed. Anything that can contribute to making it better for somebody else, I’m all for.”

Volpe, whose film took a decade to get made, was struck by the level of preparation both Morgan and Ben-Adir brought to set.

“They both were so extremely prepared. They really had their roles internalized,” she said. “The level of professionalism and depth of preparation and really having thought through the role for themselves, like they came to the set and had their visions for the role.”

“It was just a very moving experience for me, and then very gratifying,” Volpe added.

“Frank & Louis” is currently seeking distribution.

