Robert Duvall Remembered by Adam Sandler, Viola Davis, Michael Keaton and More: ‘Greatness Personified’

Hollywood remembered Robert Duvall as “greatness personified” on Monday following the 95-year-old acting legend’s death, with everyone from Adam Sandler to Viola Davis to Michael writing tributes to the Oscar winner on social media.

“I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals,” Davis wrote of the star of “The Godfather” and more recently Steve McQueen’s “Widows,” in which he acted alongside Davis.

Duvall’s family announced in a statement Monday that the actor, renowned for his roles in films such as “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” had died in his Virginia home. His wife, Luciana Duvall, was by his side.

“I had the honor of working alongside you in ‘Widows.’ I was in awe. I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness,” Davis wrote on Instagram. “You were a giant … an icon … ‘Apocalypse Now,’ ‘The Godfather,’ ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ ‘Tender Mercies,’ ‘The Apostle,’ ‘Lonesome Dove’ … etc. … Greatness never dies. It stays … as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken … May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

“Another friend goes down,” Keaton shared on Instagram. “Acted with and became friends. Shared a great afternoon on my front porch talking about horses. He was greatness personified as an actor.”

Sandler, who starred alongside Duvall in Jeremiah Zagar’s 2022 basketball drama “Hustle,” shared his own message on Instagram about the acting titan.

“Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had,” he said. “Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences.”

Duvall was among the most celebrated actors of all time, picking up seven Oscar nominations across his lengthy career. Duvall won Best Actor for 1983’s “Tender Mercies.” He earned nominations for “The Godfather,” “Apocalypse Now,” “A Civil Action” and “The Judge” (all Supporting), as well as “The Great Santini” and “The Apostle” (both Lead).

“We celebrate the legacy of Robert Duvall, a true acting legend whose work shaped generations,” SAG-AFTRA shared on X. “Twice honored with SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards, his influence on the craft will endure. Our thoughts are with his wife, Luciana, and all who loved him.”

You can see more statements from Duvall’s peers and admirers below.

Will always wish Duvall/Coppola figured out Godfather 3 — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 16, 2026

RIP Robert Duvall, 95.

A wonderful actor who starred in so many great movies. Loved him best as Tom Hagen in the Godfather films. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/KEoHkYbGT3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 16, 2026

"I love the smell of napalm in the morning!"

RIP Robert Duvall — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 16, 2026

What an epic, iconic run.

I hope he knew what an impact he had on generations of actors.

I was shooting the Holly tune in La Bamba when Taylor Hackford walked in with him & I realized I’d be acting in front of him.

He was incredibly kind to me, as he was a few times after that. https://t.co/v0NuDwxJ58 — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) February 16, 2026

Duvall and Hackman were examples for me. Models. Not only greatly influencing my work but inspiring me. Giving me hope that there was a place for someone like me to find success as an actor and director in the film, television and theater industry. I owe them and others a… https://t.co/NaSKr3cMh9 — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) February 16, 2026

If you asked me to choose a single acting performance that explains why the world is the way that it is I would choose this.



RIP Robert Duvall, one of the most complex and ingenious actors of the New Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/TjfhPSLLeX — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 16, 2026

RIP Robert Duvall, who, in Letterman's final weeks, came on and, as the segment went to commercial, was heard on-mic saying something like "What's the deal with the guy replacing you? He's not funny!" — Vadim Rizov (@vrizov) February 16, 2026

Rest in Peace our friend Robert Duvall.



Robert Duvall in GET LOW (2010) pic.twitter.com/IZICa6wznY — Sony Pictures Classics (@sonyclassics) February 16, 2026