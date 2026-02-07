‘Send Help’ Stays No. 1 On Slow Super Bowl Box Office Weekend

Between the Super Bowl this Sunday and a quartet of new wide releases next weekend, the box office will be quiet this weekend as 20th Century’s “Send Help” will only need an estimated $8.8 million second weekend to keep its spot atop the charts.

The Sam Raimi thriller is holding well with a 54% drop from its $19.1 million opening, bringing its 10-day domestic total to $34.6 million. It will easily pass the unadjusted $42.1 million total of Raimi’s last original film, “Drag Me to Hell,” in 2009.

In second, leading a group of indie distributor newcomers is Angel’s “Solo Mio,” a romantic dramedy starring Kevin James as a man who goes on his Italian honeymoon alone after his would-be wife leaves him at the altar. Industry estimates have the $4 million film earning a respectable $6.7 million from 3,052 theaters.

Along with last year’s TIFF acquisition “Sketch,” “Solo Mio” marks Angel’s efforts to expand its theatrical offerings beyond faith-based titles. It’s enjoying strong reception with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 81% critics and 95% audience and a CinemaScore grade of A-.

Racing for third are Markiplier’s “Iron Lung” and Bleecker Street’s K-Pop concert film “Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience.” Industry estimates have “Iron Lung” taking a narrow lead with $5.7 million in its second weekend while “Stray Kids” is opening to $5.5 million from 1,724 locations.

With a 68% second weekend drop, “Iron Lung” is proving to be frontloaded as expected given that its interest is primarily driven by fans of its YouTuber director. But with a $4 million budget and a self-distribution model, “Iron Lung” is already very profitable with a $30 million 10-day total.

Completing the top 5 is Luc Besson’s “Dracula,” which is opening to $4.1 million from a 2,050 location release by Vertical Entertainment. Critics have been mixed on the film with a 54% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Finally, Lionsgate’s “The Strangers — Chapter 3” is going nowhere with a $3.5 million opening from 2,565 locations, falling below the $3.7 million 11th weekend of Disney’s “Zootopia 2.” Critics and audiences alike have panned the last installment of the horror remake trilogy, giving it a 20% RT score and a D on CinemaScore.