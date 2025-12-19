Sony Acquires ‘The Surrogate Mother’ Adaptation From ‘The Housemaid’ Author Freida McFadden

Sony Pictures has acquired the film rights to Freida McFadden’s bestselling psychological thriller “The Surrogate Mother.”

Journalist-turned-screenwriter Anna Klassen will write the screenplay. Marc Evans, who produced “The Gorge” and “The Old Guard,” is producing.

“The Surrogate Mother” follows Abby, a woman who, after years of failed infertility treatments and adoptions, turns to her personal assistant Monica, who offers to be her surrogate. But Monica isn’t who she seems, and the woman carrying Abby’s child harbors an unspeakable secret.

The novel debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list, No. 1 on the UK’s Sunday Times list and No. 1 on Canada’s Globe and Mail list. It has a 4.2-star average from over 102,000 reviews on Amazon.

McFadden is a physician and bestselling author whose novels have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide and been translated into over 45 languages. Her bestselling novel “The Housemaid” has been adapted into a feature film starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, which opens today in theaters, and has grossed $2.2 million in previews.

Klassen is writing adaptations of Rebecca Yarros’ “The Last Letter” for Amazon MGM and Imagine Entertainment, and Anna Shilling’s “All In Monte Carlo” for Leonine Studios. She also adapted Anna Todd’s “The Last Sunrise,” which stars Maia Reficco and Eva Longoria and is in post-production at Amazon.

McFadden is repped by the Jane Rotrosen Agency, the Cheng Caplan Company and Goodman Genow. Klassen is repped by WME, Untitled, and Myman Greenspan. Evans is repped by UTA and Greenberg Glusker.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.