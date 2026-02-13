‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot Movie in the Works at Sony

Sony Pictures is developing a new “Charlie’s Angels” movie, TheWrap has learned.

Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films will again produce the project from “The Proposal” screenwriter Pete Chiarelli.

“Charlie’s Angels” is based on the hit television series from the late 1970s about three female detectives, played by Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith, who worked for mysterious benefactor named Charlie. Fawcett left after the first season and was replaced by Cheryl Ladd. She made several guest appearances in seasons after that, and Tanya Roberts also joined the show later.

In 2000, Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu took the film to the big screen, which was directed by McG. Columbia Pictures produced and distributed the film. That film was a massive hit, grossing $264.1 million worldwide at the box office. It was followed by a sequel in 2003, titled “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.”

Sony attempted a TV series revival in 2011 that was canceled after seven episodes. The studio tried again in 2019 with a feature directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

The 2019 film, which reimagined the Townsend Agency as a global security and intelligence operation, bombed at the box office. The film garnered $17.8 million domestically and $73.3 million worldwide.

Chiarelli is a screenwriter whose credits include “The Proposal,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Now You See Me 2.” He also worked on “GOAT,” Sony Pictures Animation’s new feature produced by NBA baller Stephen Curry, which opens today.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Sony had no comment.