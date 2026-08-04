‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Hits $1 Billion After Just 6 Days at the Box Office

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After just six days in theaters worldwide, Sony/Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has reached $1 billion worldwide, having added $47 million domestically and $120 million globally on Monday to bring its worldwide total to $1.05 billion since the film began screening in overseas markets this past Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the film will pass “Toy Story 5” as the highest grossing film of 2026 worldwide and pass the Pixar film on the domestic charts by Wednesday. It has already become the fastest film to gross $400 million in North America, having reached $407 million after four full days of theatrical play plus Thursday previews.

Only one other film has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide in less than a week. That film, of course, is “Avengers: Endgame,” which earned $1.22 billion after five days in April 2019, holding the record for the highest global opening weekend of all time. “Brand New Day” took the domestic opening record from “Endgame” with a $360 million launch.

For comparison, “Avengers: Infinity War” took 11 days to reach $1 billion in April 2018, while “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reached the mark in 12 days in December 2021.

At its current pace, “Brand New Day” will pass $2 billion by sometime next week depending on how well international holds make up for grosses in China, which are still exceptionally high compared to most recent Hollywood films but well behind that of “Endgame.” The second weekend of play for the film will provide a better picture of how far above $2 billion the film can reach, but it is currently on pace to finish somewhere in the vicinity of the $2.33 billion total of the 2022 release “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which stands as the highest grossing film worldwide in this decade.