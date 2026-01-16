‘Spotlight’ Director Tom McCarthy to Adapt Climate Change Book ‘Losing Earth’ for Sony Pictures Classics 

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to an untitled film from Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy that will adapt Nathaniel Rich’s book “Losing Earth,” the studio announced Friday.

The film is set to begin production at the end of February and is dedicated to the late Steve Golin. Thomas Bidegan, Noé Debré and McCarthy adapted the screenplay.

Based on Rich’s book “Losing Earth,” the drama centers on 20 experts who gather at a Florida beachside resort in 1980 for a weekend conference on the effects of CO2 emissions on climate. The scientists, activists and policymakers have one mandate from Congress: write a statement about what to do. Easier said than done.

“What drew me to this story originally was the timeless idea that no matter our differences, we must find ways to work together if we have a hope of solving our problems,” McCarthy said in a statement to TheWrap. “The joy of working on the movie so far has been realizing how entertaining that process can be. I feel incredibly lucky that these amazing partners including Anonymous Content and Sony Pictures Classics are all making it together for the right reasons.”

Sony Pictures Classics added: “A spectacular screenplay, dealing with an urgent subject, the ‘Untitled Tom McCarthy’ film promises to be a major movie with a stellar cast and director Tom McCarthy, who we have wanted to work with since his first film (‘The Station Agent’) over 20 years ago. It is a privilege to be involved.”

The film will be produced by Jonathan King, David Levine for Anonymous Content, Jim Whitaker, and McCarthy for Slow Pony. Jonathan Schwartz, Nick Shumaker and Bard Dorros of Anonymous Content serve as producers alongside Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment.

Executive Producers include Alex Gibney, Wendy Schmidt, Richard Perello, and Robert Kessel for Jigsaw Productions; Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for Artists Equity; Alex Lebovici for Hammerstone Studios; Thomas Bidegan, Noé Debré, and Nathaniel Rich; Billy James Parrott; Laurene Powell Jobs and Davis Guggenheim for Concordia; Andrew Lauren and Blye Faust on behalf of Andrew Lauren Productions; and Rob Rosenheck for Galisteo Media.

The deal was negotiated between Sony Pictures Classics and Anonymous Content and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the producers. Adam Davids provided legal counsel.