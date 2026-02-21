‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2’ Moves Up to Late Summer 2027 Release at Paramount

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2” has been pushed up a few weeks and will be released on Aug. 13, 2027, Paramount Pictures announced on Friday.

The film was previously scheduled to be released on Sept. 17, 2027.

“Mutant Mayhem” director and co-writer Jeff Rowe will return for the sequel along with producing studio Point Grey Pictures, co-founded by “Mutant Mayhem” writer-producer Seth Rogen. Chris Yost and Alan Wan will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Lukas Williams will oversee both the sequel for Point Grey.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, named after Italian Renaissance artists, were created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984 and originated in comic books published by Mirage Studios. Since then, the franchise has spanned seven films and generated over $1.35B at the global box office.

The franchise continues to dominate screens and shelves worldwide, generating billions in retail sales and inspiring generations of fans.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is full of action, humor and heart, and showcases relationships that have resonated with generations of fans worldwide. Continuing the Turtles’ adventures through products and experiences enables consumers to embark on their own journey,” Paramount Skydance’s Global Products & Experiences president Josh Silverman said in a statement. “Whether it’s watching a movie, wearing a costume, playing with action figures or reading a book, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has made an impact not only on people’s lives but on pop culture in ways that few franchises can claim. Our new offerings continue the growth of this incredible property and demonstrate new ways for global audiences of all ages to relate to these stories and characters.”