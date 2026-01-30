‘The Incomer’ Review: Domhnall Gleeson Teaches a Reclusive Duo About Modern Life in Charming Oddball Story

Blessed be “The Incomer,” a lovely outsider storytelling lark that offers a reprieve from Sundance’s emotionally taxing 2026 slate.

Scottish filmmaker Louis Paxton makes his feature debut with a pillowy take on homeland folklore, family values and resistance to change. Rustic traditions meet the 21st century, as Paxton lets old-world and new-world lifestyles clash in the serenity of a remote isle. It’s a sweet, savory blend of oddball mythology and deadpan humor that’s easy to adore, worth many a healing smile.

Gayle Rankin and Grant O’Rourke star as reclusive brother and sister, Isla and Sandy. They reside a boat ride away from the mainland, bound to their father’s teachings and the way of the gull (seagull). Alone, they live a humble existence — until Daniel (Domhnall Gleeson), a timid land recovery coordinator, appears on their dock. The ‘Incomer,’ as Isla calls visiting mainlanders, informs the duo they’re being evicted by the Northeastern Scottish Council. That doesn’t sit well with Isla, so she knocks Daniel unconscious with a rock. Let the unlikely bonding session begin.

As expected, “The Incomer” has opposing sides teach each other valuable lessons. Isla and Sandy might be a few decades behind, yet they’re not tangled in cords and possess a healthy unity with minimalism. Daniel, in contrast, helps quell fears of disturbing the isle’s natural order and promotes the benefits of modern civilization. It’s a slow process as Daniel tiptoes through explanations of Wi-Fi and supermarkets, which is where Paxton’s screenplay has the most fun. Sandy is the curious fellow who hangs on Daniel’s every word, while Isla tries to sabotage her brother’s excitement. Back and forth they banter while Daniel is held sorta hostage, albeit with charming, pure-at-heart wits.

Why, you ask, is Isla so terrified to join the rest of the world? Why, the “Fin Man,” of course.

Paxton’s tale is rooted in generational angst and the fables Isla’s father once told. She refuses to enter the surrounding waters, for fear she’ll be sacrificed to the Fin Man (actor John Hannah with surreal human-seal cosmetics). “The Incomer” isn’t just about social anxiety disorders, but the reluctance to move on, lest we forget those who’ve passed away. Isla’s indignance is borne of immeasurable grief, after first losing her mother to illness, then her father to the sea.

But, given my prior praise of Paxton’s cheery film, Isla’s stubbornness is chipped away. “The Informer” trades epiphanies between Isla coming out of her shell, Sandy acknowledging newfound feelings and Daniel confronting fear itself. Mr. City Slicker dons Isla and Sandy’s homemade, ritual-ready seagull costumes and feels the wind beneath his wings for once, while brother and sister are forced to stomach hard truths about the lore they’ve been fed. Whatever heaviness comes from the latter arc is overridden by the amusing simplicity with which characters operate.

Rankin, O’Rourke and Gleeson’s trio is a well-oiled and hilarious machine. Gleeson’s dumbfounded reactions to his podunk surroundings, mixed with a substantial heaping of paranoia, make for a reactionary victim of circumstance. O’Rourke is a huggable goofball, a man-child who could act as the isle’s tourism bureau the way he shows off his favorite locations, like the spooky cave he’s afraid to enter. Then there’s Rankin, the feisty protector whose obstinate naivety shields her wounds, finding joy in making Daniel’s life difficult. Together, the actors drive conflicts but never diminish the comforting qualities of their engagements — such blissful chemistry, uplifted by agile comedic chops.

“The Incomer” is as enjoyable a feature debut as any filmmaker could imagine. Paxton’s Highlands twist on fish-out-of-water dynamics is cozy like a mug of fireside hot chocolate. It’s an easy, breezy character study with fantastical flourishes, but the focus always remains on inviting performances. Whether you’d rather chase trespassers away with blunt objects or embrace the big, scary, unknown world that’s beyond your walls, “The Incomer” has something for everyone (including “Lord of the Rings” x “Predator” fanfic).