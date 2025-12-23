Timothée Chalamet Says Bold ‘Marty Supreme’ Press Tour Antics Are ‘In the Spirit’ of His Character

Timothée Chalamet has been on an extensive press tour for his upcoming film “Marty Supreme,” and it’s one that has drawn decidedly split reactions from fans. But, according to the actor himself, he’s just channeling the “spirit” of Marty Mauser.

Chalamet plays the ping-pong prodigy in Josh Safdie’s new film from A24, which is now in theaters. Marty Mauser wholly believes he’s the greatest ping-pong player out there, and he acts as such, treating everyone in his life — especially the women — as beneath him. When asked in the movie if he’s considered what he’ll do if he fails, he cockily replies, “That doesn’t even enter my consciousness.”

In his press run for the film, which has included some unconventional stops, Chalamet has similarly shown confidence in his performance, and his abilities over the last several years. Some have perceived it as cocky, while others applaud his surety. But, according to Chalamet, he’s just channeling the character.

“This is in the spirit of Marty, and I feel like this is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren’t really put out,” Chalamet told IndieWire. “It’s a movie about the pursuit of a dream. I’m leaving it on the field.”

“Whether it’s the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I’m trying to get this out in the biggest way possible,” he continued. “In the spirit of Marty Mauser.”

The Zoom in question is a marketing video Chalamet came up with, wrote and directed. In it, he meets via Zoom with A24 execs and marketing experts, and tosses around ideas for promoting the film. Among them is the idea of getting a giant blimp, which did actually happen.

Chalamet’s divisive comments in interviews come just months after his passionate speech at the SAG awards, in which he name-checked idols like Michael Jordan, Daniel Day-Lewis, Viola Davis and more.

“I know we’re in a subjective business, but the truth is, I’m really in pursuit of greatness,” Chalamet said bluntly at the time.

“Marty Supreme” is now in theaters everywhere.