Tom Hanks and Stephen Graham to Reunite for ‘Greyhound 2,’ Production Underway in Australia

Production has commenced on “Greyhound 2” in Sydney, Australia, with Tom Hanks and Stephen Graham returning to star, Apple Original Films announced Tuesday.

Hanks also wrote the screenplay for the sequel.

“Greyhound 2″ follows Captain Krause and the Greyhound crew from the beaches of Normandy to the Pacific ocean as they help turn the tide of the war. The sequel will see Graham reprise his role as Charlie Cole.

Director Aaron Schneider and producer Gary Goetzman are also returning for the sequel, which is a Playtone production from Apple Studios. The film is being supported by Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund and will create hundreds of local jobs. Post-production, digital and visual effects will be supported by Screen NSW.

The original “Greyhound” premiered globally on Apple TV+ in July 2020 and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound while setting viewership records. The film centers on first-time Navy captain (Hanks) tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and supplies across the Atlantic during World War II. Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue starred alongside Hanks.

“Greyhound 2” is the latest Apple Original from Hanks and Goetzman’s Playtone production company. Apple’s partnership with Playtone includes the limited series “Masters of the Air,” which follows American bomber crews in World War II and is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Next up, Graham is also set to star opposite Zazie Beetz and Liev Schreiber in a new Apple TV+ series based on the Lars Kepler novels.

Graham is repped by Independent Talent Group, Link Entertainment and Public Eye Communications.

Deadline first reported the news.