Tyler Perry Faces 2nd Sexual Assault Lawsuit by ‘Madea Halloween’ Actor Who Seeks $77 Million

Tyler Perry has been sued for sexual assault and misconduct over a period of several years by an actor who appeared in the 2016 film “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” the second lawsuit the filmmaker and media mogul faces following a separate filing from June.

Filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, the new lawsuit, which seeks $77 million in damages, was brought by Mario Rodriguez, who alleges Perry made repeated unwanted sexual advances at Perry’s Los Angeles home beginning in 2015, according to multiple media reports. Rodriguez claims the conduct escalated over time and included physical contact without consent.

According to the complaint, Rodriguez alleges that in a 2018 incident Perry tightly hugged him and grabbed his genitals. Another alleged encounter described in the filing occurred in Perry’s home screening room, where Rodriguez claims Perry placed his hand on his leg and rubbed his inner thigh near his genitals while telling him, “It’s OK.”

Rodriguez is suing Perry for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit also names Lionsgate, the distributor of “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” alleging the company was aware of Perry’s alleged conduct but ignored it.

The complaint states Rodriguez ended contact with Perry in 2019 but alleges Perry periodically attempted to reconnect. Rodriguez says he decided to file the lawsuit after learning of similar allegations made earlier this year by another actor.

The previous lawsuit was filed in June by Derek Dixon, who appeared in Perry’s BET drama series “The Oval.” Dixon alleges Perry sexually harassed and assaulted him, including an incident in June 2021 in which Perry allegedly grabbed him while intoxicated. Dixon also cited alleged text messages containing sexual advances and is seeking at least $260 million in punitive damages.

Perry has denied the allegations. His attorney, Alex Spiro, said in a statement to People that the lawsuit is meritless.

“Having recently failed in another matter against Mr. Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago, which will also be a failed money grab,” Spiro said.

Rodriguez and Dixon are both represented by Los Angeles attorney Jonathan Delshad, who said the lawsuits are supported by text messages and other evidence. Delshad said Rodriguez intends to hold Perry accountable and seeks a jury trial.

Perry, 55, is one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures, with a production empire that includes film, television and Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Neither lawsuit has been adjudicated, and Perry has not been charged with any crime.