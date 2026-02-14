All the Songs in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’

“Wuthering Heights” may be a beloved classic novel, but Emerald Fennell’s new adaptation, now in theaters, isn’t exactly the book. It’s also got some pretty modern music, thanks to one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now.

Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the story centers on the tragic — and often toxic — love story of Cathy and Heathcliff. The two meet as children and grow up together, eventually developing feelings for one another. But, when Cathy seemingly spurns Heathcliff in order to marry rich — no spoilers here, but take that “seemingly” seriously — things take a dark turn for both of them. It’s a fairly loose adaptation, removing certain characters and story elements, which is why the title itself is in quotation marks on the poster.

For the most part, Charli xcx handled the music for this film, writing original songs for the album. In fact, she crafted an entire album called “Wuthering Heights,” which is available now. But, there are a stray few songs in the movie that aren’t from the “Brat” singer.

Below, you’ll find the full list of songs used in “Wuthering Heights”:

“House featuring John Cale” by Charli xcx

“Wall of Sound” by Charli xcx

“Open Up” by Charli xcx

“Dark Eyed Sailor” arranged and performed by Olivia Chaney

“Chains of Love” by Charli xcx

“The Sussex Carol” performed by St. Peter’s Choir (Oxford)

“Funny Mouth” by Charli xcx

“Always Everywhere” by Charli xcx

“Dying for You” by Charli xcx

“Altars” by Charli xcx

“Wuthering Heights” is now in theaters everywhere.