Zack Snyder Shares Henry Cavill’s Test Photo in Christopher Reeve’s Superman Suit: ‘Where the Journey Began’

Zack Snyder has been known for taking strolls down memory lane on social media with pictures from his DC superhero films, and his latest picture shows how Henry Cavill landed his role as Superman with the help of a classic suit.

On Friday, the “Man of Steel” director posted a picture taken of Cavill during the final steps of the casting process, in which the actor wore arguably the most famous version of the Superman suit: the one worn by Christopher Reeve in the first “Superman” film in 1978.

“It was undeniable,” Snyder wrote on Instagram. “Everyone agreed: Henry Cavill was Superman. That’s where the journey began.”

Cavill would go on to play Superman in three films: “Man of Steel,” “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League,” along with a post-credit cameo in “Black Adam.” Combined, the three films grossed more than $2.2 billion at the global box office.

Unfortunately for his fans, Cavill’s tease of his return in “Black Adam” did not come to pass, as the DC Universe was rebooted shortly after the film’s release as Warner Bros. established the new DC Studios, consolidating all of the franchise’s media under one roof. The new DC cinematic universe began with this year’s “Superman,” directed by James Gunn and with David Corenswet taking over as the Kryptonian hero.

“My turn to wear the cape has passed,” Cavill wrote upon his departure from playing Superman, “but what Superman stands for never will.”

He also wished James Gunn and Peter Safran well as they embarked on reshaping DC Studios as the co-CEOs and co-chairs.

“[They] have a universe to build,” he added at the time. “I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”