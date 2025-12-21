Alanis Morissette Claps Back at ‘Ironic’ Critics 30 Years Later: ‘I’m Obsessed With Linguistics … I Also Don’t Care’

“People got really triggered by the malapropism,” the “Jagged Little Pill” singer says, adding, “What kind of person does that?”

Stephanie kaloi
Alanis Morissette attends the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California
Alanis Morissette attends the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Alanis Morissette isn’t particularly concerned about the fact that plenty of people have a problem with the lyrics in her 1995 hit “Ironic,” which describe several scenarios – none of which is a pure example of irony.

In the December 21 episode of MGM’s “Words + Music,” she says of the criticism, “I don’t care.”

“People got really triggered by the malapropism, or whatever the word,” she explained of the mild uproar in the ’90s. “I am a linguist. I’m obsessed with linguistics. I also love making up words, and I also don’t care.”

“Where I go when people are triggered by anything is I quickly go to what’s at the epicenter of this — what is, what is everyone really up in arms about?” Morissette continued. “Why is everyone laughing? And I think we’re afraid to look stupid. So I think because who is a linguist and then misuses a word, you know, ‘What kind of person does that?’ is where I go.”

“But I wasn’t being precious about it,” she added. “And I think a lot of lyrics around the planet, many, many artists, most of us aren’t being wildly precious about it. So I’m 90% grammar police, which is the real irony. And then 10% I really couldn’t care less. So I think the 10% won over on that song.”

Morissette also noted that she didn’t ever actually expect to release the song.

“When Glen [Ballard] and I wrote ‘Ironic,’ this was the first of the songs written for the whole record,” she said. “And I wasn’t writing wildly autobiographically quite yet, more sort of storytelling, getting to know Glen. And at one point, I didn’t want the song in the record, because I thought that it was sort of, for lack of a better term, our warm up, you know. But I love the song.”

At the time of its release, many people pointed out that the true definition of irony — when something is said or done that is the opposite of what’s expected — doesn’t completely apply to many of the examples in the song.

Alanis Morissette attends the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California
Read Next
Alanis Morissette Says Work, Love, Sex and Shopping are Her 'Whac-a-Mole' Addictions: 'There's No Worth in Just Being'

Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

Comments