Barry Manilow Postpones January Concerts to Undergo Lung Surgery for Cancerous Spot

Barry Manilow is postponing his upcoming January concerts in order to have a cancerous spot removed from his lung.

The 82-year-old singer made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday. The spot on Manilow’s lung was discovered after a long bout with bronchitis earlier in the year.

“As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” he wrote. “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.”

Manilow continued: “The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I’m going into surgery to have the spot removed. The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and ‘I Love Lucy’ reruns. The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts.”

With the January postponements, Manilow’s first shows back at the Westgate Las Vegas will be Valentine’s Day weekend. The January dates have already been rescheduled and the shows will now run through April.

“Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party,” Manilow wrote in conclusion, before urging his followers and fans to go get medical testing if they feel even the slightest symptoms.