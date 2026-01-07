Béla Fleck Pulls Kennedy Center Performances After Trump Rebrand: ‘Performing There Has Become Charged and Political’

Banjo player Béla Fleck has withdrawn from three dates at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following Donald Trump’s addition of his own name to the building.

Fleck, who was set to perform with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), announced his decision on Instagram, becoming the latest in a growing list of names who have rejected Trump’s meddling with the former Kennedy Center.

“I have withdrawn from my upcoming performance with the NSO at The Kennedy Center,” Fleck wrote on Instagram. “Performing there has become charged and political, at an institution where the focus should be on the music.”

Fleck was set to perform at the Kennedy Center on Feb. 19, 21 and 22 with the NSO in the world premiere of a new show, called “NSO: American Mosaic.” The show was meant to celebrate the United States ahead of the country’s 250th. birthday in July.

“Thomas Wilkins leads a true celebration of American music,” the Kennedy Center website reads. “Experience the charm of Aaron Copland’s iconic ballet “Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes,” followed by his Clarinet Concerto featuring Lin Ma. Peter Boyer and Joseph Sohm’s American Mosaic, an NSO co-commission featuring stunning video imagery, live narration and quintessential American melodies to celebrate the land, people and spirit of the United States for its 250th birthday.”

Fleck is far from the first artist to cancel on the Kennedy Center following Trump’s December name change and, more generally, the president’s firing of the board of trustees and establishment as the center’s chairman. Stephen Schwartz, Issa Rae and a production of “Hamilton” are among those who have cancelled performances at the venue since Trump took office in 2025.

The recent Trump-hosted Kennedy Center Honors received the lowest ratings in the ceremony’s history.

“I look forward to playing with the NSO another time in the future when we can together share and celebrate art,” Fleck said.