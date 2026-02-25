Isaac Hayes Lawsuit Against Trump for Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Rallies Dismissed

A lawsuit brought by the estate of late soul legend Isaac Hayes against Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign for the unauthorized use of the song “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” was voluntarily dismissed, according to a a federal court filing in Georgia.

The joint dismissal, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, permanently ends the case, with both sides agreeing to bear their own legal fees, according to documents obtained by TheWrap. It was dismissed with prejudice, meaning plaintiffs are barred from refiling the same claims.

Isaac Hayes Enterprises LLC and Isaac Hayes III filed the lawsuit in 2024, stating that they were seeking $3 million for multiple uses of the song. Hayes Jr., the Grammy- and Academy Award-winning soul legend, died in 2008.

BREAKING NEWS: Lawyers for the Isaac Hayes estate have slapped @realDonaldTrump with a lawsuit demanding he stop the unauthorized use of his music at his rallies. They are also demanding $3 million for past use. #RolandMartinUnfiltered @BlkStarNetwork pic.twitter.com/O0nH275haQ — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 11, 2024

The filing did not disclose terms that led to the dismissal or whether a settlement was reached, but it was voluntarily signed by both parties. The original lawsuit alleged the unauthorized use of Hayes’ 1966 song “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” co-written with David Porter, at Trump several campaign events.

The lawsuit first came about in August 2024 after Hayes III condemned the song’s use at Trump’s campaign rallies.

“Today, on the anniversary of my father (Isaac Hayes’) death we have repeatedly asked Donald Trump, the RNC and his representatives not to use ‘Hold on I’m Coming’ written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter during campaign rallies but yet again, in Montana they used it,” he wrote at the time. “Donald Trump represents the worst in integrity and class with his disrespect and sexual abuse of Women and racist rhetoric. We will now deal with this very swiftly.”

Trump has faced similar disputes in past campaigns involving the use of copyrighted music by artists and estates who opposed his political messaging. Trump has historically argued that music used at rallies is covered under venue licensing agreements, a position that has been contested by multiple rights holders.

No statements from either side were included in the filing.