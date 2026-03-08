Home > Creative Content > Music

Woodstock Legend Joseph McDonald, Founder of Country Joe and the Fish, Dies at 84

McDonald died Saturday of Parkinson’s, his family says in a statement

Joseph McDonald
CIRCA 1969: Singer "Country" Joe McDonald of political rock band "Country Joe And The Fish" poses for a photo circa 1969. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Joseph McDonald, lead singer and co-founder of ’60s psychedelic folk rock band Country Joe and the Fish, has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 84.

McDonald stamped his band into history with the solo Woodstock performance of the anti-Vietnam War anthem “I-Feel-Like-I’m-Fixin’-to-Die Rag,” a performance that began with the call-and-response “Fish Cheer,” which started with an F – but led the crowd to shout an expletive.

McDonald died Saturday in in Berkeley, California, of Parkinson’s, his wife, Kathy, and the band said in a statement to several media outlets.

“We are deeply saddened to report the passing of Country Joe McDonald, who died yesterday, March 7th, at the age of 84, in Berkeley, California, due to complications from Parkinson’s Disease,” the band said Sunday.

McDonald’s band was a fixture in the San Francisco psychedelic scene, along with bands like the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane, and became one of the defining voices of the Vietnam protest movement.

McDonald stayed active as a performer in the decades to come, with a fusion of folk, psychedelic rock and support for veterans and social justice issues.

More to come …

Jeremy Larner
Read Next
Jeremy Larner, 'The Candidate' Screenwriter and Oscar Winner, Dies at 88

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

Comments