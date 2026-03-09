Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Mansion Hit by Gunfire While at Home, Woman Taken Into Custody

The Beverly Hills mansion of pop singer Rihanna was hit by several rounds of gunfire while she was home on Sunday afternoon, and a woman was taken into custody, Los Angeles police said.

At least one round penetrated a wall, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. The “Umbrella” singer was home at the time but was not injured.

The LAPD responded just after 1:20 p.m., a spokesperson said. A 30-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was taken into custody.

The woman fired approximately 10 rounds from inside her car, an LAPD source told the Times. Police spokesman Jonathan de Vera said no one was harmed during the shooting or subsequent arrest.

Rihanna reportedly lives in the Post Office neighborhood with rapper ASAP Rocky and their three young children. It was not immediately clear whether anyone besides the singer was home at the time.

According to a Times transcript of the radio dispatch, the vehicle, a white Tesla, was parked across the street from the gate of Rihanna’s property. The driver fled on Coldwater Canyon Drive before she was apprehended.

TMZ reported that police still don’t know what prompted the shooting, or whether Rihanna’s home was being targeted.