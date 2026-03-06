Quentin Tarantino Wrote a British Farce Play for the West End, Eyeing Fall Premiere

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is set to debut a British farce play on the West End, eyeing a fall premiere, TheWrap has learned.

According to the Daily Mail, which first reported the news, “The stranger-than-fiction truth is that Tarantino has written an original, old-fashioned British farce, in the door-slamming, trouser-dropping, mistaken-identity style of Brian Rix or Ray Cooney.”

“The play is written,” Tarantino previously said on the “Church of Tarantino” podcast back in August. “It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do. We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January … It’s probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life.”

The report added that Tarantino is currently in talks with actors. A representative for Tarantino did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

