The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March

With new releases and recent hits, there’s a lot to watch on Netflix this March.

Cillian Murphy returns to the world of “Peaky Blinders,” while Alan Ritchson stars in a new action vehicle. Meanwhile, there are plenty of phenomenal dramas and family films being added to the library as well.

Here are the seven best new movies to watch on Netflix this March.

Sandra Huller in “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) “Anatomy of a Fall” Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” is one of the finest films of the decade, a tense and compelling courtroom drama that stands among some of the genre’s best. Triet and Arthur Harari’s screenplay soars, while Sandra Hüller delivers a stellar leading performance. “Anatomy of a Fall” deserved each of its five Oscar nominations (Picture, Director, Actress, Original Screenplay, Editing), if not more. Plus, it has an all-timer animal performance from a dog named Messi. What’s not to love?

Dev Patel in “The Green Knight” (A24) “The Green Knight” David Lowery’s “The Green Knight” is a miracle of a movie. Lowery adapts the Arthurian legend “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” following Dev Patel who decapitates a mysterious knight and must uphold a promise to allow the knight (who survives the decapitation) to do the same in return. It’s a story of honor and integrity, told on a massive scale with unbelievably gorgeous camerawork from Andrew Droz Palermo, building to a moving and profound finale.

“The Lego Movie” “The Lego Movie” simply should not work. But Phil Lord and Christopher Miller take a premise that could easily devolve into a bland exercise in big-screen branding and make it into one of the most clever, creative and all-around fun animated films of the century. After more than a decade away, it will be a treat to see Lord and Miller return to the big screen as directors in March with “Project Hail Mary.”

Universal “Nobody 2” Bob Odenkirk is starting to make quite a name for himself as an action star. The “Mr. Show” and “Better Call Saul” star first got his own John Wick-style vehicle in the early 2020s with “Nobody.” In 2025, he returned to the world of his ex-assassin character with “Nobody 2” — this time with “The Night Comes for Us” filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto in the director’s chair. “Nobody 2” makes a great watch ahead of Odenkirk’s next action role at the center of Ben Wheatley’s “Normal” in April.

Cillian Murphy in “Peaky Blinders: Immortal Man” (Netflix) “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” “Peaky Blinders” fans will get a real treat on Netflix in March, as Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy and the gang return to their iconic crime franchise in an all-new feature. Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and more join the cast for the new film, set during World War II and directed by Tom Harper. “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” is in select theaters now and will release on Netflix on March 20.

‘Saw X’ (Lionsgate) “Saw X” It’s always nice to see one of your beloved franchises come back with some juice. In 2023, Kevin Greutert, an editor for the first several “Saw” films and director of “Saw VI,” returned with co-writers Peter Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg for a new story in the twisted horror world. Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith returned as Jigsaw Killers John Kramer and Amanda, respectively, for this installment set between the first two films. “Saw X” is a dramatic and surprisingly moving return to the franchise, following John as he seeks revenge on those who scammed him with a fake “experimental” cancer treatment. The story is focused, and the traps (a hallmark of the franchise) are a return to form. “Saw X” stands among the series’ very best.