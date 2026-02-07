The 7 Best Sci-Fi Movies to Stream on Netflix Right Now

Netflix has a ton of great sci-fi movies on offer to stream in February 2026.

The latest reshuffling of titles available have kept some mainstays ready to be streamed once again while adding in some new options. A chance to revisit a classic like “Independence Day” or experience a cult favorite like “Johnny Mneumonic” are both possible in February on the streamer.

Here are the best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now.

Allison Williams in “M3GAN 2.0” (Credit: Universal Pictures/Blumhouse) Megan 2.0 “Megan 2.0” trends more horror action than the straight horror that the original film. If you wanted more of the madness from the first “Megan” film than the second one is ready to scratch that itch and take the story into frankly wacky new directions.

20th Century Independence Day The action-packed first contact movie that has become a staple of holiday viewing is begging for an early rewatch. The film stars Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, and Vivica A. Fox as they rally the country to fight off an alien force bent on total annihilation. “Independence Day” balances action and comedy while feeling timeless and quintessentially ’90s. Many wait for the titular holiday for a rewatch, but why put off such a good time?

TriStar Pictures District 9 Yet another sci-fi film that feels very topical in today’s climate, “District 9” follows a world where aliens have come to the planet and lived here for years. The kicker is they’re essentially refugees confined to places like the titular District 9. The human race is less concerned with the treatment of these newcomers and more interested in cracking the code on the weapons they brought with them. When one man contracts a disease that alters his DNA, he’s placed into District 9 and sees and experiences the horrors of the place firsthand.

Netflix The Adam Project “The Adam Project” is a time travel story about a boy who teams with an older version of himself to stop a company from weaponizing tech built by their father that ends up ruining the world. It was one of the first collaborations between Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, who later reteamed for the massive “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and evokes a Spielbergian lightness and heart that makes this a sci-fi flick that’s fun for the whole family.

Scarlett Johansson in “The Island” (DreamWorks) The Island A Micheal Bay flick that rips through and through, “The Island” throws viewers into a dystopian society where people hope to be taken to a utopic island and away from their life in the slums only to discover the real secrets of said island and go on the run. The two – played by Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson – are hunted mercilessly by those keen to keeps their secrets. It’s a mid-2000s action flick through and through and a perfectly fun 2 hours in front of a screen with a A+ soundtrack by Steve Jablonsky.

“Godzilla Minus One” (Emick Media) Godzilla Minus One Every modern attempt at a new Godzilla film has consistently been weak in the same category: the human element. That is, until “Godzilla Minus One” rolled through town. The film is set in Japan right after WWII and follows a former soldier who rallies a group to face off against the titan as a way to redeem himself from an earlier encounter during the war. The scenes of Godzilla causing mayhem by land and by sea are gorgeously rendered and often terrifying, but it’s those human moments in between that set “Godzilla Minus One” a cut above the rest. With “Godzilla Minus Zero” slated for later in 2026, it’s the perfect time to refresh.