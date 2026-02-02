Here’s Everything New on Paramount+ in February 2026

The new additions to Paramount+ in February bring a lot of classic films to the streamer and the return of CBS’ TV slate.

Among the biggest titles being added, “The Godfather” trilogy lands on the first of the month, as well as “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and “Sixteen Candles.” On the TV front, February marks the mid-season return for many of the CBS mainstays, including “FBI” and “The Neighborhood,” as well as the debut of “CIA.”

Here is everything coming to Paramount+ in February 2026 and when they land on the streamer.

Feb. 1

UFC Unleashed (season 1)

UFC Ultimate Knockouts (season 1)

A Night At The Roxbury

A Walk on the Moon

Almost Famous

American Assassin

American Beauty

American Gigolo

Amistad

Anything Else

Ashby

Ask The Dust

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bang Bang

Becoming Jane

Blue Eyed Girl

Boomerang

Bottom of the 9th

Boudica: Queen of War

Bounce

Boys And Girls

Bride & Prejudice

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Call Me By Your Name

Changeland

Cinema Paradiso

Cloverfield

Down to Earth (2001)

Down To You

Due Justice

Eagle vs Shark

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

End of Sentence

Face/Off

Fear

Forces Of Nature

Four Letters of Love

Frida

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Grease

Grease 2

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Heatwave

Here Comes the Boom

Hotel Artemis

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Used to Go Here

Jane Eyre (1996)

Jersey Girl

Just Like Heaven

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Kindred

Kiss The Girls

Like Water for Chocolate

Lilies Not for Me

Losing Isaiah

Love, Rosie

Marshall

Marshmallow

Match Point

Old Guy

Our Friend

Persona

Pretty Red Dress

Queen & Slim

Regarding Us

Roman Holiday

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

Seaside

Shakespeare in Love

She’s All That

Shrink

Sixteen Candles

Superstar

Team America: World Police

The Argument

The Beldham

The Best of Me

The Foreigner

The Godfather

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Godfather Part II

The Golden Child

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hurricane

The Longshots

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Outlaws

The Prince and Me

The Prophecy

The Romantics

The Rugrats Movie

The Saint (1997)

The Score

The Silent Planet

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The To Do List

The Violent Heart

The Virgin Suicides

The Wood

The Words

The Yards

Til Death Do Us Part

To Catch a Thief

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Feb. 2

The Reader

Feb. 4

Air Disasters (Season 23)

68 Kill

Feb. 11

How Did They Fix That? (Season 4)

Feb. 12

Can You Keep A Secret? (Series Premiere)

Feb. 13

Coldwater (Series Finale)

Feb. 15

Mother’s Day

Feb. 18

PAW Patrol: (Season 11)

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town (Series Premiere)

Feb. 20

Dreaming Whilst Black (Season 2)

Feb. 23

CIA (Series Premiere)

DMV (Mid-Season Premiere)

FBI (Season 8 Mid-Season Premiere)

The Neighborhood (Season 8 Mid-Season Premiere)

Feb. 25

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans

Feb. 26

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: (Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere)

Ghosts: (Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere)

Matlock: (Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere)

Elsbeth: (Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere)

Feb. 27

Boston Blue: (Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere)

Fire Country: (Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere)

Sheriff Country: (Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere)