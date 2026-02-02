Here’s Everything New on Paramount+ in February 2026

The new additions to Paramount+ in February bring a lot of classic films to the streamer and the return of CBS’ TV slate.
Among the biggest titles being added, “The Godfather” trilogy lands on the first of the month, as well as “Bridget Jones’ Diary” and “Sixteen Candles.” On the TV front, February marks the mid-season return for many of the CBS mainstays, including “FBI” and “The Neighborhood,” as well as the debut of “CIA.”
Here is everything coming to Paramount+ in February 2026 and when they land on the streamer.
Feb. 1
UFC Unleashed (season 1)
UFC Ultimate Knockouts (season 1)
A Night At The Roxbury
A Walk on the Moon
Almost Famous
American Assassin
American Beauty
American Gigolo
Amistad
Anything Else
Ashby
Ask The Dust
Bad News Bears (2005)
Bang Bang
Becoming Jane
Blue Eyed Girl
Boomerang
Bottom of the 9th
Boudica: Queen of War
Bounce
Boys And Girls
Bride & Prejudice
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Call Me By Your Name
Changeland
Cinema Paradiso
Cloverfield
Down to Earth (2001)
Down To You
Due Justice
Eagle vs Shark
Ella Enchanted
Emma (1996)
End of Sentence
Face/Off
Fear
Forces Of Nature
Four Letters of Love
Frida
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Grease
Grease 2
Hardball
Harlem Nights
Heatwave
Here Comes the Boom
Hotel Artemis
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Used to Go Here
Jane Eyre (1996)
Jersey Girl
Just Like Heaven
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
Kindred
Kiss The Girls
Like Water for Chocolate
Lilies Not for Me
Losing Isaiah
Love, Rosie
Marshall
Marshmallow
Match Point
Old Guy
Our Friend
Persona
Pretty Red Dress
Queen & Slim
Regarding Us
Roman Holiday
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Run
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1995)
Save the Last Dance
Seaside
Shakespeare in Love
She’s All That
Shrink
Sixteen Candles
Superstar
Team America: World Police
The Argument
The Beldham
The Best of Me
The Foreigner
The Godfather
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Godfather Part II
The Golden Child
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Hurricane
The Longshots
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Outlaws
The Prince and Me
The Prophecy
The Romantics
The Rugrats Movie
The Saint (1997)
The Score
The Silent Planet
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The To Do List
The Violent Heart
The Virgin Suicides
The Wood
The Words
The Yards
Til Death Do Us Part
To Catch a Thief
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Feb. 2
The Reader
Feb. 4
Air Disasters (Season 23)
68 Kill
Feb. 11
How Did They Fix That? (Season 4)
Feb. 12
Can You Keep A Secret? (Series Premiere)
Feb. 13
Coldwater (Series Finale)
Feb. 15
Mother’s Day
Feb. 18
PAW Patrol: (Season 11)
Wild Boys: Strangers in Town (Series Premiere)
Feb. 20
Dreaming Whilst Black (Season 2)
Feb. 23
CIA (Series Premiere)
DMV (Mid-Season Premiere)
FBI (Season 8 Mid-Season Premiere)
The Neighborhood (Season 8 Mid-Season Premiere)
Feb. 25
Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans
Feb. 26
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: (Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere)
Ghosts: (Season 5 Mid-Season Premiere)
Matlock: (Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere)
Elsbeth: (Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere)
Feb. 27
Boston Blue: (Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere)
Fire Country: (Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere)
Sheriff Country: (Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere)