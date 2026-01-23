Where to Watch ‘Return to Silent Hill’: Is the Sequel in Theaters?

It is time to head back to the foggiest town on Earth with “Return to Silent Hill.”

The new horror film adapts the story from the acclaimed “Silent Hill 2” video game series and follows a man who heads to the mysterious town after receiving a letter from a long-lost lover. The game is considered the best in the franchise from a story perspective, which leaves plenty to mine for the latest film adaptation attempt.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “Return to Silent Hill” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “Return to Silent Hill” come out?

“Return to Silent Hill” opens in theaters on Friday, Jan. 23.

Is “Return to Silent Hill” streaming or in theaters?

“Return to Silent Hill” is only playing in theaters so the best way to see it is by buying a movie ticket. When it lands on a streaming service, we’ll update this space to indicate where its initial home will be.

Find “Return to Silent Hill” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below:

Who is in the “Return to Silent Hill” cast?

The “Return to Silent Hill” cast includes Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Robert Strange, Evie Templeton, Pearse Egan and Eve Macklin.

What is “Return to Silent Hill” about?

“Return to Silent Hill” takes viewers back to the haunted, foggy town made popular by the horror video games. The new film looks to adapt the beloved and critically acclaimed “Silent Hill 2” video game. Here’s the official synopsis of the horror film:

“When a man receives a mysterious letter from his lost love, he is drawn to Silent Hill, a once familiar town now consumed by darkness.”

Watch the Trailer: