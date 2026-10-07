Alyssa Farah Griffin Blasts Zohran Mamdani for Both-Sidesing Oct. 7 Anniversary With Gaza Genocide: ‘Give Jews One Day’

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Alyssa Farah Griffin blasted NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani for being both-sided in his message on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

“The View” host took to social media Wednesday asking why the New York City mayor could not “give Jews one day” following his message where he tied remembrance of the attack in with the ongoing genocide in Gaza. His morning message on the anniversary sparked plenty of backlash across the political aisle as he pointed out, “the suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children.”

“I don’t understand why the Mayor couldn’t simply give Jews *one day* to mourn the largest mass killing of Jews since the holocaust,” Griffin wrote.

I don’t understand why the Mayor couldn’t simply give Jews *one day* to mourn the largest mass killing of Jews since the holocaust. https://t.co/utPlys7TL9 — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) October 7, 2026

Mamdani’s message moved from the three year anniversary of the Hamas attacks into pointing out the devastation the Israeli government has wreaked on Gaza in the aftermath.

“Even since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed,” Mamdani said. “That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing. Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes.”

This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 7, 2026

He added: “Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment. To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity.”

The statement sent a jolt through social media and a number of political figures joined in Griffin’s outcry with posts of their own calling out Mamdani for making the day about both sides of the issues.

“Shame on you @NYCMayor,” Joe Walsh wrote. “You can’t just give one day for Israel to mourn? One day? The deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, and you can’t remember only that atrocity today? You must throw in everything else today?”

“He basically said ‘The Jews that died, sad, but it’s their fault,’” Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz said. “He needs the city’s antisemitism policy for himself. Just an atrocious statement.”

“49 words in tribute to the Jews murdered on October 7,” Ben Shapiro posted. “141 words on how Israel is responsible for everything and the only answer is to hand more power, money, and authority to those who wish to destroy Israel.”

The posts and callout of the mayor kept piling on and on.

Shame on you for trying to blow a kiss and slap Israelis in the face at the same time.



On October 7, Hamas raped, burned, and murdered Israelis and Americans in front of their loved ones. They kidnapped others and tortured them for months.



This is antisemitism, no matter how… https://t.co/jCRUIUAcRG — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 7, 2026

For all the obvious tensions between the mayor and the Jewish and pro-Israel communities in the past, today, I believe, because of @ZohranKMamdani statement, will be a watershed moment. Maybe even a turning point. The mayor is a genius, so he must have known what the reaction… https://t.co/x7prMP8jnB — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) October 7, 2026

Disgusting and shameful to use October 7th as an excuse to repeat Hamas’ talking points. The terrorist enemies that seek to destroy us will not prevail.



We stand with the Jewish people and we pray for the victims, their families and the survivors. https://t.co/OCtZ9W2Z6y — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) October 7, 2026

Just like how they use 9/11 to bash the response to terror. Why do they always hijack the anniversary of the terror attack to bitch about the reaction to terror? Couldn't just…wait a day? They enjoy soiling the memorials to the dead. While you mourn, they laugh. While you're… https://t.co/aUA24AM5X2 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 7, 2026