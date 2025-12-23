Amy Poehler and Ana Gasteyer Sarcastically Joke Trump’s East Wing Is Going to Be ‘Gorgeous’ | Video

Amy Poehler and Ana Gasteyer definitely have full confidence in what President Donald Trump’s ballroom is going to look like at the White House, after he demolished the East Wing. They’re not worried at all; in fact, they suspect it’ll be “gorgeous.”

Yes, the women are heavy on the sarcasm there, as they discussed the matter in the latest episode of Poehler’s podcast “Good Hang.” In reality, they pretty thoroughly roasted the renovations, as Gasteyer recalled attending parties at the White House in her childhood. She was there fairly often, because she was friends with Amy Carter, daughter of President Jimmy Carter.

“Everybody would get invited to these, you know, group events at the White House, many of which were in the beautiful East ballroom, which has now been leveled by [Trump],” Gasteyer started.

But, Poehler was quick to cut her off.

“Uh, or made more beautiful, depending on who you talk to,” she joked.

“Great, great point,” Gasteyer agreed in deadpan.

Poehler pushed on, joking that it’s going to be “gorgeous,” prompting Gasteyer to quip that she stood corrected.

“Let’s wait and see how it comes out. I have a feeling it’s gonna be gorgeous,” Poehler continued, stifling her laughter.

“You’re right,” Gasteyer replied. “And I just saw the Christmas decor, and you’re right. It’s gorgeous. It’s always so warm! You know what, I wonder if it smells like French onion soup! Or wassail! When you walk in.”

The women were, of course, poking fun at Melania Trump’s taste in Christmas decor, which has included rows of blood red trees, and barren fir trees in years past. The First Lady has regularly drawn mockery for her choices.

You can watch the latest episode of “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” in the video above.