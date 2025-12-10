Amy Poehler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Bemoan Award Shows Being ‘So Serious’: ‘Used to Be Fun’ | Video

Amy Poehler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus aren’t fans of the “serious” vibes at award shows these days, lamenting that industry events, like the Emmys and Golden Globes, “used to be fun.”

The comedic actresses shared there unfiltered opinions about award shows during Tuesday’s episode of “Good Hang with Amy Poehler.” The topic arose after Louis-Dreyfus praised Poehler as a “fun” person to do bits with at Hollywood events. (The actresses famously swapped speeches during the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, which saw Louis-Dreyfus reading Poehler’s speech while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.)

“You and I have, now a couple of times, done bits around award shows,” the “Veep” alum said. “What I have found over the years is that it’s very good to focus on what to do if you win or you lose. And Amy Poehler is very fun to come up with bits with.”

The “Parks and Recreation” star agreed that she was a big fan of “bits” at these events, but noted that the tone has shifted at award shows.

“[Love a bit] at an award show because it used to be fun,” Poehler said. “It used to be like, goofy, and now it’s so serious.”

Louis-Dreyfus co-signed Poehler’s sentiment, but made it clear that they always took their speeches seriously, “but from a comic point of view.”

Poehler’s advice? “If you win for a comedic role, try to be funny when you give a speech.”

Though, Louis-Dreyfus noted it would be even more impressive to give a funny speech after winning an award for a dramatic role.

Both Poehler and Louis-Dreyfus shared that their speech swap bit was their favorite, but that era of award shows was particularly fun, given other celebrities were down to get silly.

“And those were the years, I have to say,” Poehler recalled. “There were so many great women always in our category that came and went — Julia was always there cause she always crushed us all every year — but like, people were really game to have fun. And I don’t remember anything other than the fun times of those bits.”

However, as Louis-Dreyfus reminded Poehler, there were a few stars who shut them down, revealing, “There were certain people that weren’t down to do those bits and, they won’t be named, but we did try.”

Watch Poehler and Louis-Dreyfus’ full sit-down above.