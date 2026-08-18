Amy Poehler Delighted as Keke Palmer Becomes the First ‘Good Hang’ Guest to Need a Bathroom Break

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Keke Palmer made history on the latest episode of “Good Hang with Amy Poehler,” when she became the first guest to need a bathroom break mid-conversation — and Poehler herself was delighted by it.

The newest episode of Poehler’s fan-favorite podcast was released Tuesday morning and, as always, sees Poehler and her guest dig into a wide array of topics. In Palmer’s case, it was past legends she’s worked with, traits of Virgos, and more. Eventually though, Poehler needed to ask about the projects Palmer was actually there to promote. To do so, she had to refer back to her list, needing a second to get refocused.

“I have to use the bathroom. Can I give you that second?” Palmer asked.

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With that, Poehler absolutely lit up, excited to grant Palmer the break.

“Oh my god, yes! Oh my god, we talked — this is the first time this has ever happened, where I talked to the guest for so long that they have to go to the bathroom!” Poehler squealed.

Unfortunately, the final podcast edit opted to cut the portion of time where Poehler was waiting for Palmer’s return, and how she filled that space. It quickly cut to Palmer’s return to the table, feeling relieved.

“Okay, Keke Palmer is back, how was the bathroom?” Poehler asked.

“Oh my gosh, that was amazing,” Palmer returned. “It’s good to be hydrated, but sheesh. Bladder.”

As the conversation continued, Poehler eventually asked a question from their mutual friend and co-star Paula Pell, which was “what does it look like for Keke Palmer to rest?” The actress has several methods, but a big one lately, she said, is napping.

As she started listing off places she’ll nap in, Poehler jokingly suggested the bathroom, which Palmer rolled right along with.

“That’s what I just did!” she joked.

You can watch the full episode of “Good Hang with Amy Poehler” in the video above.