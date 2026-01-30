Ariana Grande Reacts to Having 6 Fingers in Vogue Cover Photoshop Mistake: ‘Holy S–t’

Ariana Grande had pretty reasonable reaction to a Vogue cover shoot that gave her an extra finger by mistake.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Monday’s cover of Vogue Japan featured a photo of the “Wicked” star sporting an extra appendage on her left hand. The image quickly went viral on social media which prompted Grande to respond to the realization on one of the posts.

“Holy s–t,” Grande said.

In a follow-up comment, she added: “Oh my goodness how exciting! I’ve been saying I need some extra appendages so that I can start an album! Thankful for this.”

The error was later fixed on Vogue Japan’s website but the Internet never forgets. Grande’s six-fingered hand lives on via fan accounts continuing to poke fun at the mistake.

Grande is coming off a big two years. She played Glinda the Good in 2024’s “Wicked” and the 2025 sequel “Wicked: For Good.” She earned a Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for the first film but was snubbed from a repeat nom for her performance in the sequel. In fact, the entirety of “Wicked: For Good” was shut out from Oscar love after a strong showing from the first entry.

The actress and singer already has a packed schedule of upcoming work. Grande is preparing to embark on her “Eternal Sunshine” tour in June. On the acting front, she’s set to appear in the upcoming season of “American Horror Story” as well as in “Focker In-Law” opposite Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, and Owen Wilson later this year.