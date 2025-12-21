Bowen Yang Crashes Ariana Grande’s ‘SNL’ Monologue to Sing ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ | Video

Bowen Yang was front and center for Ariana Grande’s monologue in his final show as a cast member of “SNL” on Saturday. The cast member and “Wicked” co-star crashed Grande’s monologue, which found the singer-actress belting out a riff on Mariah Carey’s iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” about struggling to figure out what to buy her cousin’s boyfriend for the holidays.

“I panicked and ordered a Yeti mug, the Christmas equivalent of a shrug,” one line went as Grande pondered, “What do I get for Christmas for this dude?”

Yang arrived a couple of lines into the song and was met with a loud applause break, with Grande giving him a warm side-hug after news of his exit broke on Friday.

Grande asked him onstage: “Can I just say how much I loved your line in ‘Wicked?’”

“Thank you,” Yang responded before clarifying that that was his one line in “Wicked: For Good.”

Other “Saturday Night Live” cast members joined in as Grande and Yang sang the song, all decked out in Christmas sweaters for the annual holiday show.

“What about a bath massage coupon?” one positied.

“That would probably freak him out,” Grande replied.

Another idea: “How about a Cameo from Matthew Morrison?”

“That would really freak him out,” Grande sang.

Ariana Grande’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/Pzh2qpj5VT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 21, 2025

The surprise exit of Yang, who first joined as a writer in 2018 for Season 44, follows an exodus of cast members after “SNL’s” milestone 50th season, which included departures for Heidi Gardner, who had been on the series for eight seasons, as well as Ego Nwodim, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Season 50 newcomer Emil Wakim.

After one season as a writer, Yang joined the cast as a featured player for Season 45 and was promoted to the main cast for Season 47. Yang has earned five Emmy nominations during his time at “SNL,” including four nods for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and one for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

“I loved working at SNL, and most of all I loved the people,” Yang wrote on his Instagram on Saturday. “I was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 Rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile.”