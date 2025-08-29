‘SNL’ Alum Devon Walker Reacts To Cast Member Exodus: ‘Y’all Acting Like We Died’

The “SNL” cast member exodus has begun and a bunch of alums are letting their thoughts out.

Devon Walker was one of the cast parting ways with the series ahead of Season 51. He came to think some fans of the show might be overreacting to the news of the handful of departures. One fan mourned on X saying “ohhh my boys @internetdevon @Longfellowww i wish you both nothing but the best.” Walker had to respond directly to it calming the fan.

“Yall acting like we died lol we just getting different jobs,” he wrote.

yall acting like we died lol we just getting different jobs https://t.co/pkcNxNOza5 — Devon Walker (@internetdevon) August 28, 2025

Walker seemed very appreciative of the three years he spent on “SNL.” In a goodbye post on Instagram he reflected on the ups and downs that came with working on the iconic series.

“To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages,” he wrote. “Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. You know what it is it when you sign up.”

Walker continued: “Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell,” he admitted. “But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f—– up lil family.”

Along with Walker, it was announced Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow, and Heidi Gardner also would not be returning. While Walker’s felt amicable it is unclear which of the other cast members had been fired ahead of Season 51.

“SNL” alum Punkie Johnson – who was a part of the cast from 2020-2024 – shared reactions to each member’s departure. They ranged from congratulatory to downright confused.

“Welcome back Dev,” she wrote on Walker’s Instagram post. “It’s fun outside baby… love u.”

“You beautiful man…,” she said to Wakim. “this is a shocker to us all I’m sure… We should stand at the doors of 30 Rock and act a fool for you… Keep your head up baby… Let’s play outside.. It’s been fun.”

“wtf is happening…,” Johnson said after Longfellow’s announcement. “This is like the departed…,” she wrote. “I love you so much…I’ll call you… Welcome back outside baby…. I’ll see you out here soon.”

For Gardner’s departure announcement Thursday, Johnson could not believe it.

“Ahhhhhh Lawd not my Heidi…,” she wrote. “Heidi you are my shining star… You had a great run and I admire everything about you… CONGRATULATIONS HEIDI… YOU ARE AN SNL LEGEND FOR LIFE… See you outside.”