‘SNL’ Star Heidi Gardner Exits After 8 Seasons

Heidi Gardner has exited “SNL” ahead of Season 51.

First joining “SNL” in 2017, the comedian was promoted to a repertory player in 2019 and appeared in eight seasons of the NBC sketch show. Gardner played a handful of recurring characters during her time at “SNL,” including Angel, every boxer’s girlfriend, teen film critic Bailey Gismert, Goop staffer Baskin Johns, Crystal and NewsNation reporter Bobbi Moore, among others.

The news of Gardner’s departure comes amid the exits of several other departing regulars, including Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim, marking a shakeup of “SNL’s” current cast members.

NBC declined to comment on Gardner’s exit.

Gardner joined “SNL” alongside Luke Null, who exited the next season, and Chris Redd, who remained on the show for five seasons until 2022. Throughout Gardner’s time at “SNL,” the NBC sketch show saw the passing of the guard to the next generation as “SNL” greats Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney bid farewell to the show in 2022.

Gardner’s last season at “SNL” was the show’s 50th anniversary, and Gardner was featured prominently during the “SNL50” celebration, notably playing a bridesmaid of Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) alongside Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman in the “Domingo” sketch.

In addition to “SNL,” Gardner has grown a presence across film and TV in recent years, appearing in “Shrinking,” “Girls5eva,” “You” and “Hustle,” and joining the voice cast of Netflix’s “Leo” as well as “Good Times,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Close Enough.”