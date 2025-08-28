‘Saturday Night Live’: Michael Longfellow Exits After 3 Seasons

“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Longfellow has left the hit NBC sketch comedy series after three seasons.

Longfellow, who joined for the show’s 48th season in 2022, was bumped up to a main cast member before Season 50 premiered. Longfellow’s departure comes just as he was being prepped to takeover the “SNL” hit segment “Weekend Update.” He now joins Devon Walker and Emil Wakim as departing cast members ahead of Season 51.

So far there are no confirmations about whether longstanding “Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che will be returning to the news desk for Season 51.

Earlier this week, the LateNighter reported that the sketch series began screen-testing at least one new anchor duo. The platform reports that Longfellow tested alongside writer KC Shornima last May.

Aside from his “SNL” work, Longfellow starred alongside his former coworker Kenan Thompson in “Good Burger 2” and has been on a stand-up tour. He took the stage for Netflix’s comedy festival Netflix is a Joke back in May 2024.