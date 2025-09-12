‘SNL’ Star Ego Nwodim to Leave After 7 Seasons

Ego Nwodim won’t be returning to “Saturday Night Live” after all. Contrary to previous reports, the star announced her departure on Instagram on Friday.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight. But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave ‘SNL,’” Nwodim wrote. “I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers and the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories, and that laughter, with me always.”

On Monday, Nwodim was among the 13 cast members who were confirmed to be returning for Season 51. However, the comedian changed her mind so that she would be free to pursue other opportunities, an insider familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

Nwodim isn’t the only “SNL” power player who won’t be part of this coming season. Heidi Gardner, who has been on the series for eight seasons, also won’t be returning. Additionally, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Season 50 newcomer Emil Wakim will not be returning.

As for who’s left, that list includes Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernández, Andrew Dismukes and Trump impersonator James Austin Johnson. Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline, who made their debuts last year, will also be returning alongside “Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che and power player Kenan Thompson.

This upcoming installment will mark Jost and Che’s 12th straight season on the “Weekend Update” desk. As for Thompson, this marks his record-breaking 23rd season on the NBC show. “SNL” returns on Oct. 4.