Emil Wakim Exits ‘SNL’ After One Season

As the 51st season of “Saturday Night Live” gears up, another cast member is exiting the NBC comedy series. Emil Wakim announced on Wednesday that he won’t be returning for the new season, a decision he did not make himself.

“I won’t be returning to snl next year. it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there,” he said in an Instagram post.

Wakim then poked fun at the fact that he happened to be at Six Flags for a friend’s birthday party when he got the news. According to the comedian, he “went on a really emotional walk through bugs bunny park and stared out across daffy duck lake thinking about life” following the call.

“It was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home,” he added of his time at the show. “Thank u to lorne for taking a chance on me and changing my life.”

Wakim, who was the first “SNL” cast member of Lebanese heritage, joined the show in 2024 for the 50th season, and was often used during “Weekend Update” segments. He was added as a featured player alongside Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline, following the exit of Chloe Troast.

“I was so lucky to bring some of myself in there and say things i believed in and i’m excited for whatever chapter comes next,” Wakim wrote. “Here’s to making more art without compromise.”

Wakim’s exit marks the second so far for season 51, after Devon Walker announced his departure on Monday. In his post, Walker was a bit more candid, saying that “sometimes it was really cool” to be part of the show, and “sometimes it was toxic as hell.”

Late August is typically the time exits and hires are revealed for the next season of “SNL,” so it’s possible that more are still to come.

“Saturday Night Live” will return for Season 51 on October 4.