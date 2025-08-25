Devon Walker Exits ‘SNL’ Ahead of Season 51

Devon Walker’s time at “SNL” has come to an end.

Walker, who joined “SNL” in 2022, will exit the NBC sketch series ahead of its upcoming 51st season. Walker’s exit marks the first departure ahead of the newest season, which will kick off this fall, with several other exits expected to follow.

Walker shared the news of his departure in a Monday Instagram post that called his time at “SNL” sometimes “really cool” and sometimes “toxic as hell.”

“To me, jobs in this industry feel like a bunch of little marriages. Some of em last for a long time if we’re lucky, but most of them are fleeting. Permanent until they’re not. That’s the deal. You know what it is when you sign up,” Walker wrote. “Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell.”

Walker added that the team “made the most of what is was, even amid all of the dysfunction,” saying the “SNL” team made a “f–ked up lil family.”

As to whether Walker’s exit was upon his own accord or came from “SNL” leadership, Walker kept viewers guessing by titling his statement, “wait … did he quit or did he get fired?”

Walker concluded his statement by revealing his plans to head to Japan, and joked that upon his return, his hopes to star in a “prestige drama” ideally one with Julianne Moore.

After joining “SNL” as a featured player for the 48th season beginning in 2022, Walker was promoted to the repertory cast last season, which marked the show’s 50th anniversary. Walker joined “SNL” alongside Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, who left ahead of Season 50, and Michael Longfellow.