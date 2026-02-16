Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Culture

Obama Clarifies He ‘Saw No Evidence’ of Aliens While President, Despite Viral Comments Stating They’re Real

“The chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low,” Obama says following a recent podcast appearance

Raquel Harris
Barack Obama (Credit: Getty Images)
Barack Obama (Credit: Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama walked back comments he made about the existence of aliens in a recent podcast, saying the chances are high that extraterrestrial life is out there but clarifying that he saw no evidence of aliens making contact with Earth while serving as president.

Obama took to his social accounts on Sunday to explain that his comments, made during an appearance on Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast, about aliens being “real” were said in jest.

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify,” Obama said, acknowledging how his statements caught wind on social media and went viral.

Keeping it real, Obama noted that the idea that aliens do exist isn’t so far-fetched. However, he never saw any proof of that during his time in the White House.

“Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there,” Obama continued in his post. “But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

Over the weekend, the former U.S. president inadvertently sent conspiracy circles into overdrive after taking part in a rapid-fire Q&A that touched on whether extraterrestrials have ever visited Earth. The exchange occurred during his Saturday appearance on Brian Tyler Cohen‘s podcast.

“They’re real but I haven’t seen them,” Obama said, participating in Cohen’s lightning round of questions. “And they’re not being kept in … What is it? Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

He then joked that the first question he asked as soon as he was sworn in was: “Where are the aliens?” 

Raquel Harris

Raquel Calhoun

Raquel Calhoun is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox…

