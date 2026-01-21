Michelle Obama supported her husband Barack Obama as president of the United States for eight years, and she hopes she’ll never have to again — even if Donald Trump ran for a third term.

The conversation came up during her chat with Alex Cooper on the podcaster’s series “Call Her Daddy,” where the host asked her “hypothetically” if Barack would ever consider running for president again – which would also be a third term – if Trump did so.

She said frankly: “I hope not.”

“I would actively work against that,” Obama answered with a laugh. “I would be at home working against it. And maybe a lot of people will be like, ‘Good, we don’t want him anyway.’ I’m like, yeah, that’s right.’”

Watch the clip below.

Obama said that she is more interested in new leadership stepping up to the plate to lead the country.

“I do believe in the need for new vision. I mean, the two terms is not just about, ‘We like them, we want … .’ We’re changing and growing so fast. This is a hard job, and it requires new energy, new vision all the time,” Obama explained. “New ways of looking at the world, right? So I do believe that eight years is enough. There’s so many talented people out there. Like, why would we keep going to the same people?”

She added that she’d advocate for the development of young leaders, noting that politics and society changes every day, which means the country always needs fresh ideas.

“As leaders get older and older … the older you get … you just live a different life as an older, established person. And I think there’s room for that wisdom, but there’s room for new ideas to come in,” Obama shared. “This country is constantly evolving. What are the next thoughts? People with a new set of experiences, a new take on the world. This new generation is coming up. They travel more, they know more about the world, they’re exposed in a different way. I’m really, really curious about their perspectives on how to fix some of this stuff.”